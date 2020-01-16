Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Cohu Inc (COHU, PLAB, UCTT, FORM, CCMP)
Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.
Cohu Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 300.7%. Photronics Inc is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 668.4%. Ultra Clean Hold ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,482.6%.
Formfactor Inc follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,872.6%, and Cabot Microelec rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,947.8%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ultra Clean Hold on September 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $13.20. Since that recommendation, shares of Ultra Clean Hold have risen 92.6%. We continue to monitor Ultra Clean Hold for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest debt-to-capital ratio cohu inc photronics inc ultra clean hold formfactor inc cabot microelec