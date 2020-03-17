Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Regional Banks Industry Detected in Shares of Bank Of Marin Ba (BMRC, STBZ, BANF, LOB, COLB)
Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.
Bank Of Marin Ba ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 189.6%. State Bank Finan is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 383.8%. Bancfirst Corp ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 406.4%.
Live Oak Bancsha follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 573.1%, and Columbia Banking rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 645.4%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of State Bank Finan on June 28th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $33.06. Since that call, shares of State Bank Finan have fallen 34.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest debt-to-capital ratio bank of marin ba state bank finan bancfirst corp live oak bancsha columbia banking