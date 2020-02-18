Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Industrial Machinery Industry Detected in Shares of Graham Corp (GHM, HURC, XONE, ITT, BOOM)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Graham Corp ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 21.9%. Hurco Companies is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 73.7%. Exone Co/The ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 220.5%.

Itt Inc follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 971.4%, and Dmc Global Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,453.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Graham Corp and will alert subscribers who have GHM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.