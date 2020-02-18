Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Food Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Weis Markets Inc (WMK, VLGEA, NGVC, SFM, CASY)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Weis Markets Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 340.4%. Village Super -A is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,319.3%. Natural Grocers ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,158.9%.

Sprouts Farmers follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,259.0%, and Casey'S General rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,368.7%.

