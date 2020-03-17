Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of China Green Agriculture Inc (CGA, IPI, AVD, MOS, CF)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

China Green Agriculture Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 299.0%. Intrepid Potash Inc is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,063.2%. Amer Vanguard ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,024.2%.

Mosaic Co/The follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,516.4%, and Cf Industries Ho rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,124.5%.

