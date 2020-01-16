Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Building Products Industry Detected in Shares of Simpson Mfg (SSD, AMWD, UFPI, AOS, ROCK)
Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.
Simpson Mfg ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 41.2%. Following is Amer Woodmark Co with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 457.0%. Universal Forest ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,499.8%.
Smith (A.O.)Corp follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,993.0%, and Gibraltar Indust rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,831.5%.
