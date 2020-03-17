Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Biotechnology Industry Detected in Shares of Epizyme Inc (EPZM, AST, ACHN, MGNX, ENTA)

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Epizyme Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4.7%. Following is Asterias Bio with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 6.4%. Achillion Pharma ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 9.3%.

Macrogenics Inc follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 9.9%, and Enanta Pharmaceu rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 15.2%.

