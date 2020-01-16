Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Application Software Industry Detected in Shares of Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI, AGYS, ULTI, SNPS, SPNS)
Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.
Ellie Mae Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1.2%. Following is Agilysys Inc with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 20.8%. Ultimate Softwar ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 188.5%.
Synopsys Inc follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 420.6%, and Sapiens Intl rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 466.0%.
