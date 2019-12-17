Liberty Br-A is Among the Companies in the Cable & Satellite Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (LBRDA, LBRDK, CMCSA, CHTR, CABO)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Liberty Br-A ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 452.8%. Liberty Br-C is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 452.8%. Comcast Corp-A ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,769.1%.

Charter Commun-A follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,963.8%, and Cable One Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 6,363.8%.

