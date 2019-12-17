MySmarTrend
Houlihan Lokey I is Among the Companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (HLI, EVR, GCAP, ETFC, ITG)

Written on Tue, 12/17/2019 - 2:19am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Houlihan Lokey I ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 137.2%. Evercore Partn-A is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,994.2%. Gain Capital Hol ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,175.4%.

E*Trade Financia follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,318.9%, and Investment Tech rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,812.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Investment Tech on October 4th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $24.88. Since that recommendation, shares of Investment Tech have risen 21.5%. We continue to monitor Investment Tech for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Ticker(s): HLI EVR GCAP ETFC ITG

