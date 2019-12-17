Gentex Corp is Among the Companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (GNTX, MPAA, SMP, STRT, THRM)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Gentex Corp ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 366.6%. Motorcar Parts is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,187.5%. Standard Motor ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,198.6%.

Strattec Sec follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,827.5%, and Gentherm Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,071.0%.

