Dillards Inc-A has the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Department Stores Industry (DDS, KSS, M, JWN, JCP)

Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Dillards Inc-A ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,530.0%. Following is Kohls Corp with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,541.2%. Macy'S Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,063.7%.

Nordstrom Inc follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 7,369.4%, and J.C. Penney Co rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 7,442.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of J.C. Penney Co on January 14th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $0.83. Since that call, shares of J.C. Penney Co have fallen 27.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.