Cheesecake Facto is Among the Companies in the Restaurants Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (CAKE, SHAK, TXRH, HABT, DFRG)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Cheesecake Facto ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 160.4%. Following is Shake Shack In-A with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 265.6%. Texas Roadhous ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 575.5%.

Habit Restaura-A follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 865.5%, and Del Frisco'S Res rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,146.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Del Frisco'S Res on May 22nd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $6.82. Since that recommendation, shares of Del Frisco'S Res have risen 16.9%. We continue to monitor Del Frisco'S Res for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.