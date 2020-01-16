Brightcove has the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Internet Software & Services Industry (BCOV, ECOM, ETSY, GOOG, GOOGL)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Brightcove ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 37.9%. Following is Channeladvisor C with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 77.6%. Etsy Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 243.7%.

Alphabet Inc-C follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 253.7%, and Alphabet Inc-A rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 253.7%.

