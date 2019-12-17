American Homes-A has the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Residential REITs Industry (AMH, CPT, MAA, AVB, EQR)

Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

American Homes-A ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,869.2%. Camden Prop Tr is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,823.1%. Mid-America Apar ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,060.9%.

Avalonbay Commun follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,135.4%, and Equity Residenti rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,524.3%.

