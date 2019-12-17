Amer Natl Insur has the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Multi-line Insurance Industry (ANAT, HMN, AFG, AIZ, KMPR)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Amer Natl Insur ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 254.9%. Horace Mann Educ is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,653.5%. Amer Finl Group ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,960.8%.

Assurant Inc follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,996.7%, and Kemper Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,187.3%.

