Amer Natl Insur has the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Multi-line Insurance Industry (ANAT, HMN, AFG, AIZ, KMPR)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.
Amer Natl Insur ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 254.9%. Following is Horace Mann Educ with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,653.5%. Amer Finl Group ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,960.8%.
Assurant Inc follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,996.7%, and Kemper Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,187.3%.
