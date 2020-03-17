Accenture Plc-A has the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry (ACN, MANT, EPAM, CTSH, PRFT)

Below are the three companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Accenture Plc-A ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 25.8%. Mantech Intl-A is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 225.6%. Epam Systems Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 250.3%.

Cognizant Tech-A follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 756.4%, and Perficient Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,305.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Accenture Plc-A and will alert subscribers who have ACN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.