Shares of Home Depot Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Home Improvement Retail Industry (HD, LOW, TTS, LL, SHOS)

Below are the three companies in the Home Improvement Retail industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Home Depot Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 2.74. Lowe'S Cos Inc is next with a EV/Sales of 1.67. Tile Shop Hldgs ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 0.27.

Lumber Liquidato follows with a EV/Sales of 0.25, and Sears Hometown A rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 0.14.

