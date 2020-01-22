Relatively Low Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of National General in the Multi-line Insurance Industry (NGHC, ANAT, AIG, AIZ, L)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

National General ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.14. Following is Amer Natl Insur with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.22. American Interna ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.24.

Assurant Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.27, and Loews Corp rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.30.

