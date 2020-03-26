Relatively High Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Kemper Corp in the Multi-line Insurance Industry (KMPR, HMN, AIZ, L, HIG)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Kemper Corp ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.31. Following is Horace Mann Educ with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.30. Assurant Inc ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.20.

Loews Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.20, and Hartford Finl Sv rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.18.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Hartford Finl Sv. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Hartford Finl Sv in search of a potential trend change.