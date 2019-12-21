Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of American Interna in the Multi-line Insurance Industry (AIG, AFG, AIZ, L, ANAT)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

American Interna ranks highest with a CE of $2,000. Following is Amer Finl Group with a CE of $2,000. Assurant Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $997.

Loews Corp follows with a CE of $472, and Amer Natl Insur rounds out the top five with a CE of $376.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Assurant Inc on August 7th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $114.49. Since that recommendation, shares of Assurant Inc have risen 14.9%. We continue to monitor Assurant Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.