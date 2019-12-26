National General has the Lowest Price to Forward Sales in the Multi-line Insurance Industry (NGHC, AIZ, AIG, HIG, L)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

National General ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.48. Following is Assurant Inc with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.80. American Interna ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.92.

Hartford Finl Sv follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.11, and Loews Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.17.

