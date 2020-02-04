Kemper Corp has the Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Multi-line Insurance Industry (KMPR, HMN, L, AIZ, HIG)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Kemper Corp ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.29. Horace Mann Educ is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.19. Loews Corp ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.75.

Assurant Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.63, and Hartford Finl Sv rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.62.

