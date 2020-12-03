Kemper Corp is Among the Companies in the Multi-line Insurance Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (KMPR, AIZ, L, HIG, NGHC)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Kemper Corp ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 14.67. Assurant Inc is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 12.73. Loews Corp ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 8.58.

Hartford Finl Sv follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 8.48, and National General rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 8.27.

