Horace Mann Educ is Among the Companies in the Multi-line Insurance Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (HMN, KMPR, L, HIG, AIG)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Horace Mann Educ ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.45. Kemper Corp is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.34. Loews Corp ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.21.

Hartford Finl Sv follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.12, and American Interna rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.94.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Horace Mann Educ and will alert subscribers who have HMN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.