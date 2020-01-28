Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Multi-line Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of Horace Mann Educ (HMN, KMPR, AFG, HIG, L)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Horace Mann Educ ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.37. Following is Kemper Corp with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.36. Amer Finl Group ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.35.

Hartford Finl Sv follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.31, and Loews Corp rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.30.

