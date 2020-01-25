MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Highest Level of Cash in the Multi-line Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of American Interna (AIG, AFG, AIZ, L, ANAT)

Written on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 5:09am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

American Interna ranks highest with a CE of $2,000. Amer Finl Group is next with a CE of $2,000. Assurant Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $997.

Loews Corp follows with a CE of $472, and Amer Natl Insur rounds out the top five with a CE of $376.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Amer Natl Insur and will alert subscribers who have ANAT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: highest level of cash american interna amer finl group assurant inc Loews Corp amer natl insur

Ticker(s): AIG AFG AIZ L ANAT

Contact Shiri Gupta