Highest Level of Cash in the Multi-line Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of American Interna (AIG, AFG, AIZ, L, ANAT)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

American Interna ranks highest with a CE of $2,000. Amer Finl Group is next with a CE of $2,000. Assurant Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $997.

Loews Corp follows with a CE of $472, and Amer Natl Insur rounds out the top five with a CE of $376.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Amer Natl Insur and will alert subscribers who have ANAT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.