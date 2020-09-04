Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Multi-line Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of Loews Corp (L, KMPR, HMN, AIG, HIG)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Loews Corp ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 1.65. Kemper Corp is next with a EV/Sales of 1.46. Horace Mann Educ ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 1.38.

American Interna follows with a EV/Sales of 1.05, and Hartford Finl Sv rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.03.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Hartford Finl Sv on March 20th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $33.27. Since that recommendation, shares of Hartford Finl Sv have risen 11.0%. We continue to monitor Hartford Finl Sv for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.