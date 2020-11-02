Shares of Toro Co Rank the Highest in Terms of Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry (TTC, DE, LNN, AGCO, TWI)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Toro Co ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 3.40. Deere & Co is next with a EV/Sales of 2.73. Lindsay Corp ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 2.11.

Agco Corp follows with a EV/Sales of 0.76, and Titan Intl Inc rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 0.30.

