Amira Nature Foods Ltd is Among the Companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (ANFI, FARM, LWAY, THS, LNDC)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Amira Nature Foods Ltd ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.00. Following is Farmer Bros Co with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.20. Lifeway Foods ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.25.

Treehouse Foods follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.36, and Landec Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.41.

