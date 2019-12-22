Newell Brands In is Among the Companies in the Housewares & Specialties Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (NWL, TUP, CSS, LBY, LCUT)

Below are the three companies in the Housewares & Specialties industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Newell Brands In ranks highest with a CE of $486. Following is Tupperware Brand with a CE of $144. Css Industries ranks third highest with a CE of $68.

Libbey Inc follows with a CE of $25, and Lifetime Brands rounds out the top five with a CE of $8.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Libbey Inc on October 10th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $2.28. Since that call, shares of Libbey Inc have fallen 26.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.