Newell Brands In is Among the Companies in the Housewares & Specialties Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (NWL, TUP, CSS, LBY, LCUT)
Below are the three companies in the Housewares & Specialties industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Newell Brands In ranks highest with a CE of $486. Following is Tupperware Brand with a CE of $144. Css Industries ranks third highest with a CE of $68.
Libbey Inc follows with a CE of $25, and Lifetime Brands rounds out the top five with a CE of $8.
