Biotelemetry Inc has the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Health Care Services Industry (BEAT, LDR, LHCG, CHE, AMED)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Biotelemetry Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 5.44. Landauer Inc is next with a EV/Sales of 4.92. Lhc Group Inc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 4.22.

Chemed Corp follows with a EV/Sales of 4.20, and Amedisys Inc rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 3.69.

