Top 5 Companies in the Home Furnishings Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (MHK, TPX, LEG, LZB, FLXS)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Mohawk Inds ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 28.05. Following is Tempur Sealy Int with a a price to cash flow ratio of 20.46. Leggett & Platt ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 16.41.

La-Z-Boy Inc follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 9.34, and Flexsteel Inds rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 7.29.

