MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Top 5 Companies in the Home Furnishings Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (LEG, LZB, MHK, BSET, ETH)

Written on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 5:16am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Leggett & Platt ranks highest with a CE of $526. Following is La-Z-Boy Inc with a CE of $142. Mohawk Inds ranks third highest with a CE of $85.

Bassett Furn follows with a CE of $77, and Ethan Allen rounds out the top five with a CE of $58.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Mohawk Inds. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Mohawk Inds in search of a potential trend change.

Keywords: highest level of cash leggett & platt la-z-boy inc mohawk inds bassett furn ethan allen

Ticker(s): LEG LZB MHK BSET ETH

Contact Amy Schwartz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.