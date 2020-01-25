Top 5 Companies in the Home Furnishings Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (LEG, LZB, MHK, BSET, ETH)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Leggett & Platt ranks highest with a CE of $526. Following is La-Z-Boy Inc with a CE of $142. Mohawk Inds ranks third highest with a CE of $85.

Bassett Furn follows with a CE of $77, and Ethan Allen rounds out the top five with a CE of $58.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Mohawk Inds. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Mohawk Inds in search of a potential trend change.