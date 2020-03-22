Top 5 Companies in the Home Furnishings Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (LEG, LZB, MHK, BSET, ETH)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Leggett & Platt ranks highest with a CE of $526. Following is La-Z-Boy Inc with a CE of $142. Mohawk Inds ranks third highest with a CE of $85.

Bassett Furn follows with a CE of $77, and Ethan Allen rounds out the top five with a CE of $58.

