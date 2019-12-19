Top 5 Companies in the Home Furnishings Industry With the Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio (TPX, LEG, LZB, MHK, ETH)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Tempur Sealy Int ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.76. Following is Leggett & Platt with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.67. La-Z-Boy Inc ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.37.

Mohawk Inds follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.08, and Ethan Allen rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.35.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tempur Sealy Int on October 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $78.82. Since that recommendation, shares of Tempur Sealy Int have risen 11.5%. We continue to monitor Tempur Sealy Int for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.