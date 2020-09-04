Tempur Sealy Int is Among the Companies in the Home Furnishings Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (TPX, LEG, MHK, LZB, HOFT)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Tempur Sealy Int ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 1.60. Leggett & Platt is next with a EV/Sales of 1.12. Mohawk Inds ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 0.94.

La-Z-Boy Inc follows with a EV/Sales of 0.54, and Hooker Furniture rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 0.30.

