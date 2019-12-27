Relatively High Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Tempur Sealy Int in the Home Furnishings Industry (TPX, LEG, MHK, LZB, ETH)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Tempur Sealy Int ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.43. Following is Leggett & Platt with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.42. Mohawk Inds ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.26.

La-Z-Boy Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.25, and Ethan Allen rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.17.

