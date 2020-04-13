Relatively High Price to Cash Flow Detected in Shares of Mohawk Inds in the Home Furnishings Industry (MHK, TPX, LEG, LZB, HOFT)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Mohawk Inds ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 22.75. Following is Tempur Sealy Int with a a price to cash flow ratio of 16.39. Leggett & Platt ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 14.29.

La-Z-Boy Inc follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 8.92, and Hooker Furniture rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 7.94.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Mohawk Inds. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Mohawk Inds in search of a potential trend change.