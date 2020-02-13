Mohawk Inds has the Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Home Furnishings Industry (MHK, TPX, LEG, LZB, HOFT)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Mohawk Inds ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 34.43. Following is Tempur Sealy Int with a a price to cash flow ratio of 32.78. Leggett & Platt ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 22.04.

La-Z-Boy Inc follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 12.42, and Hooker Furniture rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 10.43.

