Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Home Furnishings Industry Detected in Shares of Tempur Sealy Int (TPX, LEG, MHK, LZB, ETH)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Tempur Sealy Int ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.75. Following is Leggett & Platt with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.37. Mohawk Inds ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.91.

La-Z-Boy Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.90, and Ethan Allen rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.55.

