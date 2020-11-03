Shares of Gannett Co Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Publishing Industry (GCI, LEE, NEWM, SCHL, MDP)

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Gannett Co Inc ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 2.56. Lee Enterprises, Inc. is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.02. New Media Invest ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.81.

Scholastic Corp follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.35, and Meredith Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.98.

