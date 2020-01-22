Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Publishing Industry Detected in Shares of Lee Enterprises, Inc. (LEE, GCI, NEWM, SCHL, MDP)

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Lee Enterprises, Inc. ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.03. Gannett Co Inc is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.06. New Media Invest ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.07.

Scholastic Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.18, and Meredith Corp rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.20.

