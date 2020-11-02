Daily Journal has the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Publishing Industry (DJCO, NYT, MDP, LEE, NWS)

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Daily Journal ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 4.42. New York Times-A is next with a EV/Sales of 3.41. Meredith Corp ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 1.12.

Lee Enterprises, Inc. follows with a EV/Sales of 1.08, and News Corp-Cl B rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 0.77.

