Top 5 Companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry With the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio (CPS, TEN, DLPH, LEA, AXL)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Cooper-Standard ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 1.65. Tenneco Inc is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 2.53. Delphi Automotiv ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 3.99.

Lear Corp follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 4.16, and Amer Axle & Mfg rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 4.24.

