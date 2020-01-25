Lear Corp is Among the Companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (LEA, GNTX, VC, DAN, BWA)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Lear Corp ranks highest with a CE of $2,000. Following is Gentex Corp with a CE of $722. Visteon Corp ranks third highest with a CE of $706.

Dana Inc follows with a CE of $643, and Borgwarner Inc rounds out the top five with a CE of $545.

