Ftd Cos Inc is Among the Companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (FTD, OSTK, LE, LTRPA, FLWS)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Ftd Cos Inc ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.00. Following is Overstock.Com with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.04. Lands' End Inc ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.06.

Liberty Trp-A follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.07, and 1-800-Flowers-A rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.25.

