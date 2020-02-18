Top 5 Companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (WSO, DNOW, FAST, LAWS, AIT)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Watsco Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 141.9%. Now Inc is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,202.7%. Fastenal Co ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,652.1%.

Lawson Products follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,831.6%, and Applied Indu Tec rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,812.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Lawson Products on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $51.68. Since that call, shares of Lawson Products have fallen 8.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.