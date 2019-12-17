Shares of Watsco Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry (WSO, DNOW, FAST, LAWS, AIT)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Watsco Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 141.9%. Now Inc is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,202.7%. Fastenal Co ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,652.1%.

Lawson Products follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,831.6%, and Applied Indu Tec rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,812.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Applied Indu Tec on October 28th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $57.19. Since that recommendation, shares of Applied Indu Tec have risen 17.7%. We continue to monitor Applied Indu Tec for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.